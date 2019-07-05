Chapin High assistant principal arrested, accused of breaking into cars at school

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A Chapin High School assistant principal was arrested and charged with breaking into cars on school property.

Richard West Hiller Jr., 44, was found by detectives to have broken into a vehicle at the school on April 22 and again on May 20, according to a news release. He was charged with two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle. Larceny from a motor vehicle is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The first time, Hiller broke in “with the intent to take something of value,” according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

On the second break-in, police say Hiller took “an item of value.” Detectives identified Hiller from security camera footage and issued arrest warrants.

Hiller turned himself in to police on the morning of July 5 and is being held at Lexington County Detention Center, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. Lexington-Richland 5 spokesperson Laura McElveen confirmed Hiller was arrested and the district placed him on administrative leave with pay.

Hiller has no prior arrests in Lexington County. He received a citation in 2012 for speeding in Lexington County, court records show. While serving as assistant principal of Chapin High, Hiller has also served as a boy’s soccer team coach at the school, according to previous reporting by The State. Hiller is also director of Select Soccer, a league within South Carolina United FC, according to what appears to be his LinkedIn page.

Hiller attended Irmo High School and Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, according to previous reporting by The State and what appear to be Hiller’s social media and Linkedin pages.

This story will be updated when The State receives the warrants for Hiller’s arrest.