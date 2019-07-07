Fugitive wanted for murder in Florida arrested in South Carolina, U.S. Marshals say

Erick Noe Lopez was arrested in South Carolina on charges that he murdered a man in Florida. Pickens County Detention Center

A suspect wanted for murdering a Florida man on his birthday was charged after he was arrested in South Carolina Sunday, the U.S. Marshals said.

Erick Noe Lopez was arrested in Easley Sunday morning, the marshals said in a news release.

The marshals said the 24-year-old fatally shot Arturo Arriga on July 4, which was the 66-year-old’s birthday.

Lopez and Arriga got into a fight Thursday at Casa Del Monte Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach, according to the news release. Marshals said Lopez then shot Arriga, and left the scene before the older man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

No information on what led to the fight between Lopez and Arriga was available, nor were details on their relationship.

Lopez was tracked down in Easley, where he was taken into custody by members of the marshals, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies, Pickens County Sheriff’s deputies, Easley police officers and the Department of Homeland Security, according to the news release.

He was taken to the Pickens County Detention Center, where Lopez was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, the marshals said in the news release.

