Drug charges for man and woman driving reported stolen car in Lexington County, cops say

Stephanie Yvonne Farmer and Bobby Ray Wood are facing drug charges, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

A man and woman face drug possession charges after they were stopped driving a car that had been reported stolen, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.





Stephanie Yvonne Farmer, 43, and Bobby Ray Wood, 37, were pulled over after being spotted driving the car in Gilbert on July 4, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

A search of the vehicle turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.

“Before towing the vehicle, deputies located a black purse that contained drug paraphernalia and two clear plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the news release.





Deputies reported finding “a black bag that contained a digital scale with powdery and crystal-like residue on it,” according to Koon. Another digital scale covered with a powdery substance was found in the glove compartment, according to the news release.

Both Farmer and Wood have been charged with possession of less than 1 gram of meth, according to arrest warrants.

The Lexington County residents were not charged for any crimes related to the stolen vehicle, Capt. Adam Myrick told The State.

They were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, and both have been released after posting bail, according to the news release.



