Domestic violence suspect rammed Samaritan with a car — then did it 2 more times, SC cops say

David Hill Sumter Police Department

A South Carolina man accused of attacking a woman is also charged with attempted murder for repeatedly hitting a good Samaritan with a car when the Samaritan tried to intervene, according to police.

The incident unfolded just after 10 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on South Guignard Drive in Sumter, the Sumter Police Department said in a release Wednesday. Officers were told that a man parked in an SUV with a 40-year-old family member “became extremely angry, grabbed the woman by the hair and punched her multiple times as she tried to call for help,” police said.

The man, identified by police as 31-year-old David Lavern Hill, then had “a belligerent exchange” with a good Samaritan and another witness, police said. Hill then drove the Dodge Durango into the good Samaritan, ramming the man against another car. He then backed the SUV up and rammed the man at least two more times before driving away, police said.

Officers found Hill a short time later on Liberty Street, where he fought with officers before they handcuffed him, police said.

The woman in the initial confrontation with Hill was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Prisma Health Toumey Hospital, police said. The good Samaritan is still recovering after being released from the hospital Tuesday.

Hill is charged with attempted murder, second-degree domestic violence and two counts of assaulting an officer while resisting arrest, according to the police department. He remains in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.