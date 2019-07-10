Man shot by security guard in Columbia hotel brawl goes from hospital to jail, cops say

John Holmes was charged with second-degree assault and battery after attacking a security guard at a Columbia hotel. Columbia Police Department

The man who was shot when he attacked an armed security guard at a South Carolina hotel was moved from a hospital to a jail Wednesday, the Columbia Police Department said.

After John Holmes was released from the hospital, he was taken to a jail in Richland County, police said on Twitter.

Police tweeted that Holmes attacked a guard at the Embassy Suites on Stoneridge Drive on Monday night. That is just off Greystone Boulevard near Interstate 126 and the Riverbanks Zoo.

The 32-year-old Columbia resident used both his hands and a weapon to assault the guard after entering the hotel, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State.

The security guard then shot Holmes, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The security guard also received medical attention following the brawl, police tweeted.

No motive has been given for Holmes’ attack on the guard, and police would not say if he entered the hotel seeking another target. Timmons told The State that there is “no known connection” between Holmes and the security guard.

When Holmes was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, he was charged with second-degree assault and battery, according to police.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, police said.

