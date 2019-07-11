SC death row inmates in new (and nicer) home after quiet, high security move

Seven things you didn’t know about SC’s death row, including how Pee Wee Gaskins made an inmate’s head explode Take a look into SC's dark history of death row and how serial killer Donald "Pee Wee" Gaskins carried out a revenge killing of another inmate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look into SC's dark history of death row and how serial killer Donald "Pee Wee" Gaskins carried out a revenge killing of another inmate.

Thirty-seven condemned men on South Carolina’s death row moved into new quarters on Thursday.

The 37 killers, who were moved to a new building on the S.C. Department of Corrections Broad River Road campus, were not told in advance about the move, said prison director Bryan Stirling.

Around 9 am Thursday, the death row inmates began to pack up and “their items were searched and inventoried,” a press release issued by Corrections said.

Then, with a State Law Enforcement Division helicopter circling overhead, the inmates carried their bags to waiting buses and boarded them for a short ride to their new, highly secure building on the Broad River campus. The move was completed by noon.

“All movement on the prison complex was stopped until the inmates were secured inside the new unit,” the press release said.

A primary reason for the move is to give the death row inmates more time to socialize out of their cells than they currently have.





The allegation that South Carolina’s death row inmates spend so much time - as much as 23 hours a day or more - in solitary confinement as to be unconstitutional is a key issue in a lawsuit in 2017 filed by some 18 death row inmates in federal court against the state prison system.

“Plaintiffs (death row iinmates) are subjected to indefinite extreme isolation, devoid of mental stimulation, and have only sporadic human interaction,” said the lawsuit by 19 death row inmates. “They are confined for up to 24 hours a day to small windowless cells...”

The lawsuit said it is well-known that such extreme solitary confinement “puts prisoners at risk of substantial physical, mental and emotional harm” and “leaders in the United States have condemned the use of solitary confinement as inhumane.”

A press release by the Department of Corrections said, “This move will address some of the concerns raised in a recent lawsuit filed on behalf of the Death Row inmates.”

Space at the Broad River prison complex was recently freed up when the S.C. Department of Mental Health’s Sexually Violent Predator Unit moved to a new facility elsewhere on the Broad River Campus.

Death Row prisoners will have more time to interact with their condemned colleagues at the new facility but they will not mingle with the general prison population.

A photo showing part of the new death row released by the prison system Thursday showed little picnic-style tables where inmates can talk with each other

At the old facility, death row inmates spent up to 23 hours a day in solitary in a narrow cell, slightly bigger than a walk-in closet, with 25-foot high ceilings and only one window that looks out into a hallway. There was no natural light.





A typical breakfast is grits, eggs, biscuits and juice. For lunch, they got a meal such as turkey, rice and gravy, a vegetable and juice or tea. Supper is something like spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, bread, cake and juice or tea. Over and over and over.

The killers include Tim Jones, sentenced to death by a Lexington County jury in June for killing his five children, ages 1-8.





None of S.C.’s 37 other condemned killers has murdered five children — and five of his own children, at that. Most of the state’s condemned killers come from the lower end of the social-economic strata. Few, if any, have Jones’ elite education or the prestige of working at a top technology company for high pay.





Jones might be there a long time. One inmate, Fred Singleton, 75, from Newberry County, has been on death row since 1983 — 36 years. And South Carolina hasn’t executed anyone since 2011 — it is almost impossible for the Department of Corrections to get the drugs necessary for lethal injections. Although state law allows executions by electric chair, a condemned killer must opt for electrocution.





