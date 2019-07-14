2 shot outside Richland County nightclub that has a violent history

Two men were shot outside a Richland County nightclub Sunday morning. It’s not the first violent incident to happen at the club. Screenshot from Google Maps

Two men were shot Sunday morning outside a Richland County nightclub that has a history of violent incidents.

Deputies were called around 7 a.m. to the Mi Casita Lounge located at 2205 Decker Blvd., according to Sgt. Amanda Jordan of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. They learned that two men had been shot in the parking lot of the business.

Both men transported themselves to hospital for medical treatment, Jordan said.

There was no word on what prompted the shooting, including whether the issue originated inside the club.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It’s not the first time violence has broken out at the club.

In January, a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the club, which in 2017 and 2018 was a target of the sheriff’s department’s efforts to shut down clubs authorities say were illegally operating as strip clubs, The State reported.

The parking lot of the club was also the scene of a deadly October 2017 incident during which a woman ran over a man with a car following an argument at the bar.

The sheriff’s department issued a stop-work order for Mi Casita in May 2018. The club was closed for some time but reopened later in the year.