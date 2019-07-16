Prison postal center director was delivering more than mail to SC inmates, agency says

A postal director for a South Carolina prison is out of a job and facing criminal charges for allegedly providing contraband to inmates, according to corrections officials.

Brenda Wideman, 59, of McCormick, is charged with furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, according to warrants released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Officials say Wideman, who was the director of the postal center at McCormick Correctional Institution, provided contraband including clothing and food items to inmates.

Wideman also admitted to having knowledge of inmates having packages of tobacco and marijuana being mailed to the prison and failed to report the criminal activity, according to an arrest affidavit.

Wideman has been terminated by the Department of Corrections, the agency said Tuesday.