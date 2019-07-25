He gave his friend the drug that killed her. How would a judge sentence him?

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

Tyler Scher “was living a dual life,” his lawyer wrote to a federal judge in Charleston.

In his early twenties, he set out to help alleviate the bitterness of poverty for others through AmeriCorps, a federal volunteer organization that helps people and communities in need. While trying to help others, he fed a bitter taste for himself through an addiction to heroin.

“Few friends knew the extent of the problem and he developed ever-better skills at concealing his addiction,” his lawyer, Cameron Jane Blazer, said.

Fewer friends could have predicted the deadly end of a habit that began with prescription opioids in Scher’s teenage years. About a decade after he first took the pills, he gave a friend the dose that killed her, court documents show. He also stole money from the woman and a brother who tried to help him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

United State’s Attorney Sherri Lydon called the facts in Scher’s case “some of the more appalling I can recall.”

“What a horrendous wrong we witnessed here at the hands of Tyler Scher,” Lydon said in a statement.

After Scher, now 30 years old, pleaded guilty to multiple charges a year ago, a sentencing hearing was held last week. Family and friends wrote to the judge, asking for Scher to be spared the maximum sentence of 20 years for the drug charge while prosecutors presented him as someone “responsible for pedaling deadly drugs into our communities, leaving death and destruction in their wake.”

Searching for stability

Growing up in Vermont, Scher was a standout community basketball player and had loyal friends, family and friends told the judge in letters. He rebelled as a young teenager by using cocaine and ecstasy, Blazer, his lawyer, said. Before college, “he got his first taste of opiates—legally—,” she wrote, when he was prescribed an opioid-based medication for a common surgery. “He became almost immediately hooked.”

Even with a nascent addiction, he got into the University of Vermont. Rocking the expectation of most college-aged men, Scher kept his apartment clean and organized, a roommate wrote. His friends called him Baggins, after the Lord of Rings character Frodo Baggins, for his “strong-willed character,” a friend said.

Scher stole his mother’s cancer pain medication to feed a growing habit, Blazer wrote. In his late teenage years and with his first years of college, a habit became an addiction as he switched from pills to heroin. Even with a life impeding secret, he graduated and took an Americorps Vista fellowship.

Scher was “at once a successful young adult and a struggling heroin addict,” Blazer said.

But a foray of post-college success gave way to the consequences of heroin. In his twenties, he moved from job to job, losing one and then another after missing shifts because of his drug use. The money he made went to “satisfy the monstrous addiction that consumed his waking thoughts,” Blazer wrote.

Around 2015, Scher moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, to be near his brothers.

“I thought maybe if he came down South where he would have the support of two older brothers that he would stabilize,” Scher’s brother Ravi Scher wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, who presided over Scher’s case.

The stability of a job, a company car and living with a brother in the Lowcountry was fleeting. A brief period of sobriety collapsed. He lost his job and with it his car. Ravi helped him buy another vehicle to look for work.

Tyler Scher also met a woman in her early twenties who court records only identify as F.T.

“Tragic combination”

Though they shared a personal demon, when they first met, Scher and F.T. were trying to be sober, according to Blazer.

F.T. had just moved to Charleston. They “crossed paths when both were looking for a better life,” Blazer wrote to Gergel. “They confided in one another and, for a brief time, tried to stay clean together.”

The grip of heroin choked out the life of any friendship. Scher tried, unsuccessfully, to used F.T.’s bank account information and identity to take money, court documents show. Despite the transgression, the two maintained a relationship.

“Their shared vulnerabilities and the resourcefulness born of Tyler’s years-long addiction proved a tragic combination,” Blazer wrote.

Scher reached out to F.T.’s mother with good intentions, claiming he wanted to help her daughter, Blazer said. The good intentions wilted, and they both relapsed. Over the summer of 2017, the two met regularly and enjoyed each others’ company, but their times together almost always foreshadowed heroin use.

“He escorted her further into addiction, betraying the trust her mother had placed in him,” Blazer said.

The extent of the betrayal had not reached its limits.

In August 2017, around midnight, Scher and F.T. rode together to his heroin dealer, prosecutors said. Scher bought the drug. Hours later, F.T. was dead. What Scher thought was heroin was actually fentanyl, an opioid that’s far more powerful than the drug he believed he and F.T. shared.

“A person who obtains drugs illegally may not know that a substance contains fentanyl,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Scher video recorded F.T.’s overdose and took pictures of her in her last moments, which were used as evidence against him, according to court records. At first, the recordings came from a belief that she was snoring loudly and that they’d laugh about the video later, Blazer said.

But a drug-induced haze kept Scher documenting F.T.’s death later that day and made him unable to remember what happened, Blazer told the judge. By the time Scher realized what was happening and gave F.T. Narcan, a drug that reverses an overdose, it was too late.

But Scher’s crimes against F.T. weren’t over with her death. He used her identity and personal information to pilfer her accounts after she died.

Scher used similar tactics to take money from two others.

One victim, who goes unnamed in court records and is labeled as P.T., gave Scher a check for a room on Airbnb he listed for rent. After getting the check, he told the victim the rental was no longer available and that he’d tear up the note, court documents shows. Instead, he used the account numbers on the check to steal over $7,500.

Heroin and its financial burden overcame any appreciation for his brother Ravi and the help he gave Scher, according to court filings. In late 2017, after F.T.’s death and his arrest for felony drug possession, Scher stole money from the business account of his brother, according to court documents.

Drug peddler or someone who could do good?

F.T.’s death didn’t curb Scher’s drug use, but racheted up his intake.

“He threw himself headlong into even heavier abuse to deal with the sadness and anixety about what had happened,” Blazer wrote.

Police arrested Scher in January 2018 on charges of identity theft and stealing from his victim’s accounts — an arrest that saved his life, Blazer told the judge.

Scher detoxed “painfully” in jail, Blazer said, and “was left to finally survey the wreckage he had left in his wake.”

He cooperated with prosecutors and, in July 2018, pleaded guilty to federal charges of distributing fentanyl and three counts of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud for stealing from his victims’ accounts. He faced up to 20 years in prison on the drug charge and a total of 86 years for all the charges.

But was he a predatory drug user with no regard for life? Or was he the Americorps volunteer known for helping others who was overcome by an illness and an addiction? Most importantly for Scher: how would Gergel’s view of him affect the sentence?

Blazer argued he was not the type of person who deals drugs and profits off a person’s death. She said prosecutors also recognized he was not a killer because they didn’t charge him with distributing a drug that killed someone, a separate and more serious offense than distributing a drug.

Even though his brother stole from him, Ravi Scher came to Tyler’s defense, asking Gergel for a lighter sentence.

“I forgive Tyler for his actions,” Ravi Scher said in his letter to Gergel. “I can only imagine the guilt and shame Tyler must have felt.”

A close friend who is a recovering alcoholic told Judge Gergel that he wouldn’t be sober without Scher and that Scher could still do good for other people.

“Tyler Scher taught me about the value of friendship, the importance of reflection and the will to do good,” the friend wrote.

Prosecutors and federal officials presented Scher as a hardened user.

Robert J. Murphy, a special agent with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration office that investigated the case, said his agency and partners “are firmly committed to arresting criminals like Tyler Scher who play a role in the destruction caused by the vicious cycle of opioid addiction.”

Lydon, the U.S. attorney, said her office “is committed to bringing to justice those responsible for pedaling deadly drugs into our communities, leaving death and destruction in their wake.”

Gergel sentenced Scher to 20 years and a lifetime of supervision for the charges. He also ordered over $17,500 in restitution to victims.

Scher will be 50 years old when he gets out.