Masked thief wanted in several vehicle break-ins, burglaries in Lexington County

Deputies are looking for this masked thief, who is wanted in a larceny and several other car break-in and burglary cases in Lexington County. Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter

Deputies need help identifying and locating a masked thief wanted in several vehicle break-ins and burglaries in the Lexington County area.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department released images Thursday of a man wanted in a larceny in the Swansea area last week. He’s seen wearing a mask over his face and gloves on his hands. Deputies say they believe the mask is orange.

“Who wears a ski mask in July?” the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.

Deputies say he and another man are believed to have been involved in several vehicle break-ins and burglaries in the Graceland Court area, which is just off Saint Matthews Road not far from U.S. 321.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

