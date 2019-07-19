Crime & Courts
SC detention center guard charged with sexual abuse of a child, police say
Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States
A South Carolina jail guard was booked in the detention center where he worked after police alleged he sexually abused an 8-year-old.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said that Raymond Wade Whitmire committed sexual battery against the victim in February. Whitmire, 50, was formerly a Pickens County Detention Center officer, a SLED statement said. Police arrested him Friday and charged him with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.
A witness gave a statement backing up the sexual abuse claim, according to the arrest warrant. The child victim also gave a statement about abuse. A medical examination confirmed the abuse, a SLED agent wrote in the warrant.
Whitmire was booked at Pickens County Detention Center, SLED said.
Criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 is punishable with a minimum of 25 years with no suspended sentence or probation. A judge could also render a sentence of life in prison for the crime.
Comments