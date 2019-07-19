SC detention center guard charged with sexual abuse of a child, police say

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A South Carolina jail guard was booked in the detention center where he worked after police alleged he sexually abused an 8-year-old.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said that Raymond Wade Whitmire committed sexual battery against the victim in February. Whitmire, 50, was formerly a Pickens County Detention Center officer, a SLED statement said. Police arrested him Friday and charged him with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.

A witness gave a statement backing up the sexual abuse claim, according to the arrest warrant. The child victim also gave a statement about abuse. A medical examination confirmed the abuse, a SLED agent wrote in the warrant.

Whitmire was booked at Pickens County Detention Center, SLED said.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 is punishable with a minimum of 25 years with no suspended sentence or probation. A judge could also render a sentence of life in prison for the crime.