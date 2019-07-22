He robbed and shot a man who met him at Rush’s about buying a car, Richland deputies say

Deputies have arrested a man they say robbed and shot a man who met him in the parking lot of Rush’s on Broad River Road about buying a car. Screenshot from Google Maps

Richland County deputies have arrested a man in connection with a weekend armed robbery and shooting that happened outside a well-known Columbia fast-food restaurant.

Jakeise Wanya Caldwell, 23, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Caldwell is accused in the Friday shooting outside Rush’s on Broad River Road, where the victim and his girlfriend met Caldwell about possibly buying a car from him, deputies said. When they met up outside the restaurant, Caldwell shot and robbed the victim before driving away, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies said at the time that the victim and his girlfriend met two men at the restaurant. There was no word on the identity or description of the second person.

Caldwell was placed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.