Mother’s truck stolen with child inside in Lexington. Deputies make arrest

A mother in Lexington went into a the gas and when she returned her truck was gone and her child, according to authorities.

Wednesday, while inside a gas station at the corner of Highway 6 and Mimosa Drive in Gaston, the woman’s truck was stolen with her 3-year-old daughter inside shortly after midday, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement.

Deputies responded and searched the surrounding neighborhoods, Koon said. About 30 minutes after the mother reported her daughter missing, officers spotted the stolen vehicle 10 miles away at the intersection of Platt Springs and Ramblin roads.

Police arrested Roberto Lee Herrera, 39, for the alleged vehicle theft. The child was unharmed and reunited with her mother.

“Thanks to the swift actions of our deputies, a little girl will be with her family tonight,” Koon said.

Charges against Herrera are forthcoming, according to detectives.