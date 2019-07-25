Crime & Courts
Police seek ‘armed...extremely dangerous’ murder suspect. He may be in SC
Police are looking for a man who they say killed a mother and injured two of her children.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office of North Carolina said an active search for Byron Blair Watkins, 25, is underway near the North Carolina and South Carolina boarder. Multiple police agencies are on the search which started near North Carolina Highway 200 and Lancaster County in South Carolina Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office said Watkin is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Watkins is one of two men charged with first degree murder in the death of Lucero Sosa Capote of Monroe, North Carolina. She had five children.
The Monroe North Carolina Police Department said Watkins and an accomplice broke into Capote’s home on July 12 at 4:40 a.m. to rob her. She was at the home with her children and during an altercation Capote was shot. Police said two of the children received minor injuries during the incident.
Police arrested Watkins alleged partner, 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, Wednesday, according to jail records. Sturdivant is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and burglary.
When apprehended, Watkins will be charged with first degree murder, burglary, robbery, assault on a child under 12, and gun offenses, police said.
Watkins is described as a white male with tattoos on his face, neck, arms and other parts of his body.
Police are asking that people call 911 immediately if Watkins is seen.
