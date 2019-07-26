2 SC men did ‘doughnuts’ in yard, shot at homeowner, deputies say

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Two men are in jail after Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputies say they opened fire on a homeowner after doing “doughnuts” in his yard.

Danny Headden, 42, and Christopher Nix, 28, both face charges in the incident. Headden is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property. Nix is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a felony.

Sheriff’s deputies say the homeowner saw a blue or gray truck coming down his driveway on Slab Landing Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When he went outside to investigate, “he saw the truck start to spin around at a high rate of speed in his hay, doing ‘doughnuts,’” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

The driver of the truck then fired several shots at the man, who retrieved his own weapon and returned fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies later tracked down a truck matching the description of the vehicle at a residence on Macedonia Road. They spoke to Headden, who allegedly admitted to being on the victim’s property and showed deputies a handgun he said Nix had hidden on his property.

The incident was the escalation of a long-running dispute, Ravenell said. “But no dispute in the world justifies driving onto someone’s property and shooting at them,” Ravenell said.

On Thursday, bond was set for Headden at $12,125, and for Nix at $2,500.

Listen to our daily briefing: