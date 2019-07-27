Police investigating deadly shooting at Columbia apartment complex

Local and federal law enforcement officials develop strategies to stop violence in north Columbia U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, Police Chief Skip Holbrook, and Sheriff Leon Lott speak to a north Columbia community to reduce violence and other crimes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, Police Chief Skip Holbrook, and Sheriff Leon Lott speak to a north Columbia community to reduce violence and other crimes.

A person is dead following an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in a northern Columbia neighborhood.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating after shots rang out at Colony Apartments off West Beltline Boulevard and Bailey Street in the Booker Washington Heights community. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police initially believed three people were shot but after investigating discovered that two people were shot and a third person had a laceration unrelated to the shooting. The identity of the person who was killed has yet to be released.

Columbia police are investigating, along with the Richland County Coroner’s Office. Several people have been questioned.

The shooting came a day after Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, along with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, announced a new initiative to combat gun violence in North Columbia. The initiative, known as Project Safe Neighborhoods, involves a partnership between law enforcement and residents to target the “approximately 5% who are committing 80 to 90% of our violent crimes, ” Lydon said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 1-888-274-6372.