County councilman asks SC attorney general to investigate Richland County

What you need to know about Richland County’s Gerald Seals Richland County Council voted to fire county administrator Gerald Seals on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. He was first hired as interim county administrator in July 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland County Council voted to fire county administrator Gerald Seals on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. He was first hired as interim county administrator in July 2016.

A Richland County council member has written Attorney General Alan Wilson asking his office to open an immediate criminal investigation into allegations concerning the conduct of current and past council members raised by fired former administrator Gerald Seals.

Councilman Joe Walker sent a letter to Wilson on Monday requesting “you immediately open a criminal investigation into these allegations.” Walker’s letter cited a story in The State last week outlining Seals’ accusations of misconduct and “irregularities” by members of Richland County Council at the time of his April 2018 firing.

A copy of the letter was also sent to U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, as well as other members of Richland County Council.

In the letter and in a conversation with The State, Walker said he wanted to clear up the claims he says have lingered over county business for years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“There has been too much discussion and speculation over the last several years about improper actions at the county and for the good of the people an in-depth investigation needs to happen that will either put the persons whose actions break the law in the hands of the prosecutors or clear everyone’s name,” Walker wrote.

Listen to our daily briefing:

He also asks Lydon to investigate whether any federal laws have been broken.

Seals’ letter came to light as part of a recent court filing in a lawsuit challenging his $1 million payout from Richland County after he was fired by a 6-5 vote of the council. In the letter, the former administrator alleges unethical conduct by council members, including one councilman’s involvement in the purchase of land for a county park without council or the administrator’s approval.

When asked in a deposition if Seals would have said any more in a planned public hearing for the lawsuit, Seals said, “I would have used names.”

The same lawsuit recently uncovered text messages between Seals and Councilwoman Dalhi Myers in which Myers encouraged Seals to “go big” in his negotiations with council for a payout, including some texts that overlap with the time of a closed session of council to discuss Seals’ firing.

A partially redacted transcript of the texts was provided by Seals to attorneys seeking to overturn his payout. Those attorneys are now seeking to compel Seals to turn over all of the text exchange.

On Monday, Myers said she supported Walker’s request and “hope that all who broke the law to fire Seals, and those who acted in their own self interests thereafter, are exposed.”

“He told the truth,” Myers said of Seals, “and he could have told even more.”

Myers said she was willing to sit for a deposition into the matter. Walker also said Myers “deserves the opportunity to put those texts in context.”

Reached by The State on Monday, Seals said he was unaware of Walker’s letter, but that “If the attorney general or whoever wants to talk to me, I will cooperate with him as I have with anyone else.”

Council chairman Paul Livingston said he supported an investigation, but said he hoped the investigation could be narrowed in scope, as neither Seals’ original letter or Walker’s request name any individuals.

“I don’t know specifically, what is it? What are we looking for?” Livingston said. “It needs to be more focused and specific. If it’s not, you could just come up with something every day to investigate.”

Check back for updates on this story.