West Columbia suspect steals police car with window left down, wrecks it, agency says

A West Columbia burglary suspect took a ride in the front a police car before he’ll take a ride in the back of a police car.

The burglary sent officers to White Avenue Monday afternoon. Police found a suspect matching the description of the burglar. He ran from police into nearby woods. Police chased the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Mark Donovan Barlow, but he evaded the officers, according to the department.

Police established a perimeter and brought the K9 team to search for Barlow.

Barlow had doubled back, a department spokesperson said. He found a police car with the window down and slid in. He drove away from the area where police were looking for him, a report said.

Barlow crashed the car in the parking lot of an upholstery shop on the Charleston Highway about two miles away from the alleged burglary, police said. His ride wasn’t over.

The suspect drove away from the wreck and was involved with another collision about two miles away on the 2400 block of the Charleston Highway, according to the department. Barlow still didn’t give up.

He ran on foot, police said. Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety eventually caught up with Barlow and arrested him.

West Columbia Assistant Police Chief Scott Morrison said the vehicle that Barlow stole featured a fob, not a key, and that the fob was not in the car when it was taken.

Barlow was transported to a medical facility and will be booked in Lexington County Detention Center when he gets out of treatment, Morrison said.

West Columbia Police Department charged Barlow with second degree burglary, three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, grand larceny and failure to stop for police. A judge could sentence Barlow to 35 years if he’s convicted on all the charges.