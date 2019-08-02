Crime & Courts

Police, coroner investigating body found in Rosewood

COLUMBIA, SC

A body was found in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia Friday, according to police.

Columbia Police Department and Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case of a man found dead near Rosewood Park and Memorial Stadium in the S. Holly Street area.

Details are limited right now, but Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said the man appears to have died of natural causes.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said his deputies were called to the scene. An autopsy is being scheduled.

“It’s under investigation and doesn’t appear to be any foul play at this point,” Watts said.

Timmons also said no foul play is suspected by Columbia investigators.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as The State gets more details.

