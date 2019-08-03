Crime & Courts

Lexington sheriff’s deputies will closely monitor these county roads this weekend

Tracy Glantz Tracy Glantz
LEXINGTON, SC

Sheriff’s deputies will be out in force on 10 Lexington County roads this weekend.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on Friday announced it would schedule additional traffic patrols on those roads to look for drivers who are speeding, traveling recklessly or not wearing seat belts.

Those roads are:

Rabbit Road

Nazareth Road

Bluefield Road

Bizmark Drive

Woodtrail Drive

Weed Drive

Berl-Mar Road

Spool Wheel Road

Garden Pond subdivision

Whiteford Way

Profile Image of Avery G. Wilks
Avery G. Wilks
Avery G. Wilks is The State’s senior S.C. State House and politics reporter. He was named the 2018 S.C. Journalist of the Year by the South Carolina Press Association. He grew up in Chester, S.C., and graduated from the University of South Carolina’s top-ranked Honors College in 2015.
  Comments  