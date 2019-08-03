Crime & Courts
Lexington sheriff’s deputies will closely monitor these county roads this weekend
Sheriff’s deputies will be out in force on 10 Lexington County roads this weekend.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on Friday announced it would schedule additional traffic patrols on those roads to look for drivers who are speeding, traveling recklessly or not wearing seat belts.
Those roads are:
▪ Rabbit Road
▪ Nazareth Road
▪ Bluefield Road
▪ Bizmark Drive
▪ Woodtrail Drive
▪ Weed Drive
▪ Berl-Mar Road
▪ Spool Wheel Road
▪ Garden Pond subdivision
▪ Whiteford Way
