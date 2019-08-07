Man fatally shot in Columbia, say police who are searching for his teenage son

Devin Rowe, 18, is wanted for questioning by the Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department

A South Carolina teenager is wanted for questioning about a fatal shooting involving his father, the Columbia Police Department said Wednesday.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Devin Rowe, who they say has information that can help their investigation into the shooting, according to a tweet.

Rowe, who is also wanted on arrest warrants for burglary, is not being called a suspect in the shooting, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State.

But Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Rowe might have been involved in a dispute that led to the shooting that was reported shortly after 11 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Putnam Street, police said on Twitter. That is near the intersection of Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard.

Rowe lives at the residence, according to Holbrook.

Alphonso Rowe, 77, was identified as the man who was shot and later died at an area hospital, according to police. Holbrook said Alphonso Rowe, who was found outside of the home, was shot in the lower body.

Devin is Alphonso Rowe’s son, police said in a news release.

Anyone who sees Devin Rowe is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Devin Rowe was wanted for a July 9 break-in and robbery from a home on North Beltline Boulevard, police tweeted.

Holbrook called him a “prolific property crimes offender.”

“We believe he runs in circles that does have gang affiliation,” said Holbrook, who added officers have responded to shootings at that residence in the past. “Clearly there is a pattern of violence here that continues to escalate. That’s concerning.

“We can tell you that the individual that was hit had nothing to do with this.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.