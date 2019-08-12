Crime & Courts
Firefighter charged with domestic violence after woman is knocked out, Lexington cops say
An area firefighter is behind bars after a woman was knocked out in his apartment Sunday night, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
Christopher Andrew Hinson, 32, and the woman provided the sheriff’s department with differing stories on how she lost consciousness, according to a news release.
The firefighter for the Lexington County Fire Service said the woman “tripped and fell down stairs inside his Low Hill Lane apartment,” per the sheriff’s department report.
Hinson told sheriff’s deputies “he didn’t try to catch the woman as she fell.”
The woman said Hinson “forcefully pushed her into a wall,” causing her to fall and blackout, according to the release.
The woman was taken to an area hospital and Hinson was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.
Hinson was charged with third-degree domestic violence and has not had a bond hearing, according to the news release.
Information updating her medical condition was not available.
