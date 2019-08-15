Irmo teen dies days after shooting in Richland County that killed another, coroner says

A second teenager from Irmo died following a shooting, the Richland County coroner said.

Carlos Bethel was identified as the second teen killed in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 8, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The 18-year-old Irmo resident died Wednesday at Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital from complications of gunshot wounds to the upper body, Watts said.

A third man was injured in the shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Forestview Circle and remains in the hospital, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

That’s less than half a mile from a Columbia Police Department, West Region station, and near the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and Broad River Road.

Another teenager from Irmo was the first person killed in the shooting.

Tyson Angelo Anderson, 19, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso, in the shooting that occurred at about 11 p.m., Watts said.

Information on a suspect, or suspects, in the shooting and a motive was not available.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in locating shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Both the Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the shooting.

