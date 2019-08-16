Columbia police search for shooter responsible for man’s killing

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbia police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night.

Police responded on Aug. 15 to a shooting on Beaumont Street in Columbia, according to a tweet by the police department. A 55-year-old man was injured on the torso and was pronounced dead, the tweet said.

The shooter has not been found, police say. Any tips or information should be submitted to 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).