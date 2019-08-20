Police: woman stole 2 cars, 1 of person who tried to help her, before semi killed her

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A woman is dead after she tried to run away from a car wreck on foot following the theft of two cars and attempted theft of another, according to police.

The crash happened on Interstate 20 near mile marker 59 in Lexington County at about 11 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper David Jones.

Before the crash the unidentified woman stole two cars, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Capt. Adam Myrick said.

The woman stole a vehicle out of Georgia and broke down in Lexington County, according to Myrick. A Good Samaritan, unknowing that the broken down car was stolen, pulled over to help the woman. The woman stole the Good Samaritan’s vehicle and drove away on I-20 east, Myrick said.

She wreck the second stolen car. The alleged car thief crashed into several vehicles during the entire series of incidents, Jones said.

According to Myrick, another person tried to help the woman after the I-20 wreck and the woman attempted to steal that person’s vehicle as well. The vehicle had a manual transmission and she was unable to drive it.

The woman ran from the vehicle into the roadway and tried to jump onto a passing semi-truck, according to Jones. She was struck by the rear wheels of the truck.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and transported the woman with life-threatening injuries to the hospital where she died, according to Jones.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigated the stolen vehicles. Troopers are investigating the collisions.