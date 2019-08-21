Lexington coroner identifies woman who died after trying to jump on semi on I-20

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The Lexington County coroner identified a woman who was killed on Interstate 20 after a semi-truck ran over her.

Maliyah Smith, a 19-year-old from East Point, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the hospital after she reportedly ran into the east bound lane of I-20 and tried to jump onto a moving semi-truck, Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher said. Smith fell under the trailer and was run over.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. Wednesday after Smith stole a series of cars and wrecked one of them on the interstate, according to police.

Smith stole a car from Georgia and broke down in Lexington County, a sheriff’s department spokesperson said. When a person pulled over to help her, she stole that person’s vehicle and drove away on I-20, where she collided with several cars.

Another person went to check on Smith after the wreck on the interstate. Smith tried to steal that person’s vehicle but couldn’t drive the manual transmission, according to a deputy. That’s when she ran into the roadway and tried to leap onto the traveling semi.

The collisions are under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated if The State finds more information on Smith