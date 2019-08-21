Police arrest man in shooting that injured 7-year-old

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have arrested a man and are seeking another in a Friday shooting that injured three people, including a 7-year-old.

The two suspects, Kwodel Johnson, 25, and Nikeen Johnson, 25, allegedly got into an argument with residents at American Mobile Home Plaza in Sumter before firing “multiple shots” into the family’s home, injuring two adults and the 7-year-old, according to a release from Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“The victims are still receiving treatment and are recovering,” Sumter sheriff’s spokeswoman Adrienne Sarvis said in a release.

Kwodel Johnson Provided by Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Kwodel Johnson was arrested Tuesday in Orangeburg, but Nikeen Johnson is still at large and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release. The two are cousins, the release said.

They each face four counts of attempted murder, according to the release.

“Not only did the suspects shoot at two unarmed adults but there were two children in the house,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the news release. “We will not tolerate thugs threatening the lives of our citizens, especially our children.”