Crime & Courts
Police investigating shooting in northeast Columbia
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Up Next
One person was injured in a late-night shooting in northeast Columbia, police said Friday.
The shooting occurred at around 12:15 a.m. Friday morning on Olive Drive which is off Farrow Road in the Greenview neighborhood, said Columbia Police Lt. C.B. Williams.
The victim, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover, Williams said.
Comments