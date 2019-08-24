Columbia officers involved in shooting at Broad River Road store, department says

Bank robbery suspects fire on deputies after chase The suspects in a Northeast Columbia bank robbery shot more than a dozen rounds at Richland County deputies after a chase led to a neighborhood cul-de-sac. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The suspects in a Northeast Columbia bank robbery shot more than a dozen rounds at Richland County deputies after a chase led to a neighborhood cul-de-sac.

A team of Columbia Police Department officers were involved in a shooting early Saturday.

A department spokesperson said two officers responded to the Food Lion grocery store at 1013 Broad River Road at 3 a.m. They encountered a male suspect, the department said. At least one officer fired and hit the suspect in the upper body.

Few details, such as whether the suspect fired on the officers or if he was armed, have been released by the police department. A department spokesperson said she was gathering information to put out later Saturday.

An officer sustained an injury but not from a gunshot, according to the department. The officer was taken to the hospital and released by late morning.

The suspect remains hospitalized.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which looks into most officer involved shootings, was called in to investigate.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the Columbia area this month. On Aug. 15 three bank robbery suspects led Richland County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase then fired on them in a residential neighborhood.

Check back as The State will update this story when the department gives us more details.