Man injured in early morning shooting, Columbia police say

One man was injured in a shooting early Monday morning, Columbia police say.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body in the shooting around 3 a.m. on the 6200 block of Benedict Street in northeast Columbia, according to the police department.

Police and first responders were called to the scene of the shooting by a 911 call. The injured man declined to be treated at the scene by EMS.

Columbia police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

