Police arrest Food Lion armed robbery suspect after multi-county car and foot chase

An armed robbery at a Food Lion led police on a two-county car and foot chase Monday night, police said.

After police responded to the armed robbery at the Food Lion on Broad River Road at roughly 10:30 p.m. Monday, the suspect got in a vehicle and drove into Lexington County and then back into Richland County, according to a release from Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

After police used “stop strips” — a set of spikes used to deflate the suspect’s tires — the suspect fled on foot and was apprehended by the K9 unit, the release said.

The suspect, whom has not been named, was treated by emergency services and has been transported to Prisma Health Richland, the release said.

