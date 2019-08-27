Authorities investigating death at USC Greek Village, coroner says

The entrance of the Greek Village at USC tglantz@thestate.com

Police and the coroner’s office are investigating a death at the Greek Village at the University of South Carolina, according to the Richland County coroner.

Coroner Gary Watts told The State that authorities responded to a death on the 500 block of Lincoln Street Tuesday, which is where many of the school’s fraternity and sorority houses are located.

The call about the death came in close to 11 a.m., according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Thom Berry.

It’s unclear if the person who died was a student or not, Berry told The State, but there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A reporter with The State was near the scene of 500 Lincoln Street where many students were leaving one of the fraternity houses at about 12:30 p.m.. At least five police cars were on the scene from Columbia Police Department, USC Police Department and SLED. Scene investigators are at one of the houses.

People hugged each other on the streets and were crying nearby one fraternity house, many of the people wearing greek letters, according to The State reporter.

The state law enforcement division is leading the investigation. The state police investigate all deaths on college campuses, Berry said.

Roads were closed on the 500 block of Lincoln Street “due to a public safety incident” USC’s emergency system tweeted midday.

Check back as this story will be updated as The State finds out more.

Listen to our daily briefing: