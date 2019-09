If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Tuesday morning, Columbia police said.

The 39-year-old man was injured around 12:20 a.m. on the 100 block of Bay Shell Drive. He suffered gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, police said.

Officers rendered aid to the victim at the scene until he could be transported to the hospital. The officers then collected ballistic evidence from the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting on Tuesday.

