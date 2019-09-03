Lexington man charged in deadly home invasion that killed 8-year-old

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man has been charged in connection with a Lexington home invasion that left a child dead earlier this year, officials said Tuesday.

Austin Graham Hanahan, 35, is the father of the eight-year-old child who was fatally shot. Hanahan was charged with unlawful conduct to a child and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to a release from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

As police investigated, they found “several pounds of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash and several guns hidden throughout the house,” according to the release.

“Hanahan exchanged gunfire that night with someone who we believe conspired with others to steal drugs and cash out of the house,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “We’re still working to identity and locate that other person.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hanahan turned himself in, the release said. He is the second person to be charged in connection to the deadly home invasion. In May, police charged Linda Lyn Monette with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Hanahan is being held at Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing, according to jail records.

Listen to our daily briefing: