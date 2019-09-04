Crime & Courts
Man dies after being shot in Richland County nightclub
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A Columbia man died Monday after being shot at a nightclub.
Devon Roney, 24, of Columbia died early Monday morning at Providence North East Hospital after being shot in the torso, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts announced.
Richland County sheriff’s deputies were called to Club Phoenix on Farrow Road in the Killian area after reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. Roney had already been taken to the hospital by the time deputies arrived.
A security guard at the scene handed deputies a recovered handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. A second handgun was located behind the club by a K9 unit. Law enforcement did not locate the shooter at the scene.
Anyone with information about the killing of Roney is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
Comments