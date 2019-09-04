Police seeking Lexington man after finding a body in his home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are searching for a man after a woman was found dead in his Carriage Hill Court home.

Vincent Shivers, 50, was reported missing after Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputies found the body in his home Tuesday.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Roselynn W. Cedeno, 45, of Lexington. She had been shot multiple times and was found dead at the location shortly before noon Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office. Police believe she was killed in the morning of Sept. 2, the release said.

Deputies went to Shivers’ home after his co-workers asked the sheriff’s department to look for him.

“We’ve been trying to find Mr. Shivers since arriving at his home for a welfare check Tuesday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a press release. “It’s important for us to talk with him and make sure he’s okay.”

Police believe Shivers is driving a black, 2017 Ford F-150 with the South Carolina license plate number KDD 528.

“We’re asking anyone who might spot that vehicle to reach out to us immediately,” Koon said in the release.

Those with more information can call 803-785-8230 to speak with a detective, the release said.

