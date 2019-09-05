Deputies investigating Lower Richland drive-by shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A gunman shot a man while he was out on a walk in a Lower Richland neighborhood, according to deputies.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from the shooting victim at 8 p.m., Friday. The victim told police the gunman shot him near the intersection of Trailwood Lane and Sunview Circle in a neighborhood near Caughman Road Elementary School.

The man was walking when a dark colored vehicle slowly drove by him, a deputy said in a statement. The vehicle turned around and drove by the man again. A person inside the vehicle fired on the victim, hitting him in the upper body, according to the deputy.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are working the case

