Crime & Courts
Deputies investigating Lower Richland drive-by shooting
A gunman shot a man while he was out on a walk in a Lower Richland neighborhood, according to deputies.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from the shooting victim at 8 p.m., Friday. The victim told police the gunman shot him near the intersection of Trailwood Lane and Sunview Circle in a neighborhood near Caughman Road Elementary School.
The man was walking when a dark colored vehicle slowly drove by him, a deputy said in a statement. The vehicle turned around and drove by the man again. A person inside the vehicle fired on the victim, hitting him in the upper body, according to the deputy.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are working the case
