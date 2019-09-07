Crime & Courts
Coroner rules deaths in Northeast Columbia murder-suicide
Richland County coroner identified two people found shot in a Northeast Columbia home.
Christina Martin, 45, was found by authorities shot in the head at her home on Summit Ridge Circle in the Summit neighborhood, according to a statement from coroner Gary Watts.
Authorities also found Anthony Kwahn Kennedy, 46, of Sandy Lane Extension in Winnsboro dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Watts said.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the house at 91 Summit Ridge Circle at 6:15 a.m. A person reported that shots were fired. When deputies arrived they found the two dead.
Deputy coroners were called in to investigate. Friday evening, Watts ruled the deaths a murder-suicide, however, the Richland coroner’s office and sheriff’s department are still investigating, he said.
