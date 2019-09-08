Two Midlands men killed in Sunday shooting that sends others to hospital, SC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two South Carolina men are dead and at least three other people were injured in a shooting at a Midlands convenience store early Sunday morning, the Sumter Police Department said.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. at The Hop In Convenience Store in the 1000 block of Broad Street, police said in a news release.

The convenience store/gas station is in a densely packed area near the Sumter Mall, filled with restaurants and retail businesses.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office identified the men killed in the shooting as Gregory Middleton and Michael Rogers, according to a news release.

The 30-year-old Middleton died at the convenience store from “an apparent gunshot wound,” Coroner Robbie Baker said.

Baker said Rogers, 30, also suffered “an apparent gunshot wound,” and died after being taken to Prisma Health Tuomey.

Autopsies for both men are scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the news release.

Information on the condition of the other shooting victims was not available.

There was no word on what led to the shooting, or if a suspect, or suspects, has been identified.

Police are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest, as they and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.