One killed in crash with school bus near Midlands, SC Highway Patrol says

One person is dead following a collision between a school bus and a classic car Monday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The driver of a 1981 Ford Fairmont was killed after his car was hit head on by a school bus just outside of the Midlands, Master Trooper David Jones said.

The driver of the school bus was also injured in the wreck, but no students were on board when the crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m., according to Jones.

The school bus was heading south on SC-101 when it crossed the center line and smashed into the front of the Ford Fairmont driving in the opposite direction, Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene of the collision, Jones said.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Herman Alexander Black, a 55-year-old from Woodruff, WYFF reported.

The school bus driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to an area hospital with what Jones called “minor injuries.”

Information on possible criminal charges was not available. Jones said the crash remains under investigation.

Laurens County School District 55 released a statement following the wreck.

“We are greatly distressed by the loss of life resulting from this accident and we wish to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters said in the statement, shared by WSPA. “We strive to operate our buses as safely as possible and will do all we can to learn from this experience. The safety and security of our students, our staff, and the community are our number one priority, and this is a tragic loss.”

