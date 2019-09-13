Crime & Courts

Suspect in shooting of SC man, woman and child arrested in New York City

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips By
Up Next
Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips By

Nikeen Johnson, 25, wanted in connection to the shooting of three people Aug. 16, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in in New York City

Johnson was arrested without incident Thursday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sumter County is coordinating with the U.S. Marshals Service to extradite Johnson to South Carolina.

Johnson, along with co-defendant Kwodel Johnson, reportedly fired multiple shots into a residence at American Mobile Home Plaza last month and injured three people including a 7-year-old girl.

A second child inside the residence was not injured.

Kwodel Johnson, 25, was arrested on Aug. 20 in Orangeburg.

Nikeen Johnson and Kwodel Johnson both face four counts of attempted murder.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Profile Image of Jeff Wilkinson
Jeff Wilkinson
Jeff Wilkinson has worked for The State for both too long and not long enough. He’s covered politics, city government, history, business, the military, marijuana and the Iraq War. Jeff knows the weird, wonderful and untold secrets of South Carolina. Buy him a shot and he’ll tell you all about them.
  Comments  