Suspect in shooting of SC man, woman and child arrested in New York City

Nikeen Johnson, 25, wanted in connection to the shooting of three people Aug. 16, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in in New York City

Johnson was arrested without incident Thursday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sumter County is coordinating with the U.S. Marshals Service to extradite Johnson to South Carolina.

Johnson, along with co-defendant Kwodel Johnson, reportedly fired multiple shots into a residence at American Mobile Home Plaza last month and injured three people including a 7-year-old girl.

A second child inside the residence was not injured.

Kwodel Johnson, 25, was arrested on Aug. 20 in Orangeburg.

Nikeen Johnson and Kwodel Johnson both face four counts of attempted murder.

