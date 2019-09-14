Richland deputy finds a man wandering on a street with a gunshot wound

What is Crime Stoppers? And how can it help you? Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime.

A Richland County Sheriff’s deputy came across a man walking on the street while patrolling a neighborhood. The deputy got closer to the man and saw he was shot, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to untangle the mystery of the how the man was shot.

The deputy was patrolling in a community off Shakespeare Road near Columbia Place Mall just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The deputy found the victim walking on the 7200 block of Clifford Drive, which is less than two miles from the Richland sheriff’s department headquarters and a half mile from the coroner’s office. He had a gunshot wound to the upper body, the spokesperson said.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, where he died.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Investigators asked that anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (888)274-6372 or report a tip at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com