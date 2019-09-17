Woman found in Midlands ditch shot multiple times, says sheriff searching for killer

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman is dead and an investigation to find her killer is underway, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The woman’s body was found in a ditch at about 4 a.m., Sheriff Lee Foster said in an interview with The State.

Deputies had responded to a shots fired call on Charles Street when a citizen called to report discovering the woman’s body nearby, in the ditch close to the intersection of Drayton Street and Kendall Road, according to Foster. That is about a half mile from Charles Street, and just outside of the city of Newberry, the sheriff said.

The African American woman, who has yet to be identified by law enforcement, was non responsive after suffering at least two gunshot wounds and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office was called, Foster said.

A murder investigation is underway, and Foster said it is being determined if the report of gunfire is related to the woman’s death.

The sheriff’s office has not identified a suspect or suspects at this time.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Newberry Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the coroner’s office is investigating the shooting death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

