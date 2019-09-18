Two Lexington County sheriff’s deputies injured in altercation during welfare check

Tasers: How safe are they? The answer may surprise you Richland Police Department's Lt. Chris Lee says it's an important tool. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland Police Department's Lt. Chris Lee says it's an important tool.

Two deputies were injured in a Wednesday morning altercation with a man, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident occurred during a welfare check in the 200 block of Crestridge Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That is near the intersection of Platt Springs and Canon Trail roads.

Multiple 911 calls were made about a man in the road, and when confronted by deputies he stopped obeying their orders, according to the news release.

This prompted the deputies to use pepper spray and a Taser to subdue the man, who they provided medical aid to until EMS arrived, the sheriff’s department said.

While the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, two deputies were also hospitalized for injuries they sustained in the confrontation, according to the news release.

Information on the severity of the deputies injuries was not available, nor was an update on the man’s condition.

There was no word if the man has been arrested, or if he will face any criminal charges.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

