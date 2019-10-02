Man who dumped toxic landfill waste in Richland creek going to prison

U.S. Federal Court, Columbia, SC

A truck driver is going to prison for illegally dumping toxic landfill waste into a soggy, creek system that drains into one of central South Carolina’s most well-known rivers, upstream from Congaree National Park.

Michael Greene, 45, received 90 days in prison, a $25,000 fine and one-year’s probation after U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs questioned whether he understood the severity of dumping waste into a tributary of the Wateree River.

Childs issued the sentence following pleas for mercy by Greene and his attorney. They said saying he didn’t realize how bad the offense was and that the dumping had no major impact on the environment -- a point disputed by prosecutors.

Greene, a former prison guard, pleaded guilty to the illicit dumping earlier this year. By practice, he was supposed to haul the material from a Richland County landfill to a disposal site in Florence, but dumped it at least five times in Leesburg Branch Creek, he admitted in court.

Since the waste was supposed to go to Florence, “wouldn’t that have alerted you that this (creek) is not the place to dump anything?’’ Childs asked before passing sentence. “It is more than just ignorance.’’

Greene, appearing angry and upset after the sentence, declined comment. He faced as many as three years in prison for backing up a 5,800-gallon tanker truck to Leesburg Branch in 2017 and discharging toxin-riddled water.

Before Wednesday’s hearing, Greene’s friends filed statements urging the judge not to give him prison time, saying he was a good person who made a mistake. Those seeking mercy for Greene included an assistant school principal, an Internal Revenue Service agent and a woman who said she and Greene once worked together at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Sentencing Greene to prison would put a hardship on his family, they said.

Chaddrick Myers, an assistant principal at Edward E. Taylor Elementary School, said Greene has donated University of South Carolina baseball tickets to students, mentored at-risk children and acted as a friend to school kids.

“I often tell him about the lack of male figures at my school, and he offers to come out to visit and speak with some of the students,’’ Myers wrote in a letter to the court. “I truly believe in Michael and have no doubt about his ability to continue succeeding in the future.’’

Kimerly Bodkin said Greene was the sole provider to her home, giving advice and counsel to her 17 year old son. She called Greene “the only true father figure our son has had.’’

“Despite Michael’s poor choice, which jeopardizes his freedom, I do believe he could utilize his situation to be a vital lesson to himself and our son,’’ Bodkin wrote. “This is a teachable life experience that my son will surely benefit’’from.

While Greene’s friends asked for a light sentence, assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday and clean water advocates said penalties and sentences need to reflect the serious nature of illegally dumping pollution into creeks. Holliday agreed with Childs, that Greene didn’t seem to understand that when he spoke in court.

“He minimized his own contact, minimized the severity of breaking environmental laws, which is exactly the point I made when I said he needed to go to prison,’’ Holliday said after the sentencing.

Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler and Holliday said environmental crimes should not be taken lightly.

“Anytime anyone is illegally dumping waste like that, it’s a serious concern,’’ Stangler said. “It can have impacts on the aquatic environment, the animals that live there and that utilize that creek. It’s absolutely ridiculous that someone would think that’s an acceptable thing to do.’’

The creek where the dumping occurred, Leesburg Branch, runs into and Colonel’s Creek, which then flows into the Wateree River, a major waterway southeast of Columbia. The Wateree River merges with the Congaree River near Congaree National Park southeast of Columbia. The area where the dumping occurred is a wildlife rich part of Richland County.

Greene was indicted in January.

Among the pollutants in the contaminated water were heavy metals, including cadmium, selenium, lead, chromium, nickel and mercury, the latter of which already taints rivers and creeks from Columbia to the coast. Mercury can cause nervous system disorders in people who eat fish polluted by the metal. Selenium, cadmium and chromium also are toxic to people and wildlife.

Lead is a pollutant of particular concern because it can cause brain damage in children who consume food or drink water containing even small amounts of the pollutant.

The polluted water Greene discharged came from the Northeast landfill in southeastern Richland County. The company he worked for, A&D Environmental, had a business arrangement with the landfill’s owner, Republic Services, to pick up the polluted water, known as leachate, and take it to the Florence Regional Wastewater Management Facility for disposal.

But in pleading to the federal pollution charge earlier this year, Greene said didn’t do that because he was trying to save time.

“It was never my intent to hurt anyone or the environment,’’ Greene told the judge before he was sentenced. “I was just trying to save time.’’