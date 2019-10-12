Police: Midlands man who held up 6 stores in 10 days at gun point has been arrested

SHARE COPY LINK

Even after a gas station clerk turned the tables and pulled a gun on would-be robbers that didn’t stop one of the bandits from continuing his spree of holdups, according to police.

The Richland County sheriff’s and Columbia police departments charged 26-year-old Iric Terione Bolden with five counts of armed robbery and one attempted armed robbery after he allegedly held up six convenient stores in 10 days.

Police said Bolden robbed or attempted to rob these stores:

Sept. 29, 76 Gas Station at 2538 Two Notch Road

Sept. 30, a convenience store at 1901 Faraway Drive

Oct. 1, a convenience store at 3908 West Beltline Blvd.

Oct. 3, Mini Mart at 900 South Kilbourne Road

Oct. 6, a convenience store at 301 Percival Road

Oct. 8, Quick Stop at 1330 Broad River Road

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bolden robbed most of the stores in a similar fashion, according to police. He entered, pointed a handgun at the clerk and took money from the register before stealing the clerk’s wallet and cellphone, police reports say. He’d also steal cigarettes. A surveillance camera recorded Bolden during a robbery, according to a Columbia Police Department statement.

Surveillance footage of a suspect robbing a Two Notch Road gas station store. Provided CPD

He used a stolen gun in at least one of the robberies, the department said.

During the Sept. 30 hold up, the stickup could have turned deadly for the suspect. Bolden and another man came into the Faraway Drive store with pistols, deputies said. The store had its own gun, and the clerk pulled it on Bolden and his partner as they tried to rob the place. The two ran from the store without taking anything and dropped a mask as they fled, according to police reports.

The fugitive task force with the Richland sheriff’s department and United States Marshals tracked down and arrested Bolden after his last alleged robbery on Oct. 8. He was arrested on Chestnut Street off Two Notch Road without incident.

Police also charged Bolden with seven counts of kidnapping, one of those for holding a person who was shopping at gun point, and seven gun charges.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating to determine if he was involved with other armed robberies.

Police booked Bolden in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he remains jailed after a judge denied bail.

Bolden has previous guilty pleas or convictions for fighting, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana and stealing a vehicle, according to court records. In July, he was sentenced to a year probation for common law robbery, which is taking a possession from someone by force, after spending more than 400 days in jail, records show.

Each count of armed robbery is punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison. A person can be imprisoned for 30 years for kidnapping.

Listen to our daily briefing: