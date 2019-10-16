Woman suffers multiple injuries in shooting, now Columbia Police search for this man

SHARE COPY LINK

The Columbia Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect who left a woman with multiple injuries, and released a composite sketch of the wanted man to help in the hunt.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning, at the The Reserve at Riverwalk Apartments in the 4500 block of Bentley Drive, police said in a news release. That’s near Broad River Road, where it crosses both the Broad River and Columbia Canal.

Officers responding to a shots fired call just before 1:30 a.m. found a 26-year-old woman who suffered injuries to her upper and lower body, according to the release.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

No further information was available on her condition.

Based on information from witnesses, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division created a composite sketch of the suspect. Police described him as “a slender black male with a thin mustache,” between 5-foot-9 and 5-11, according to the release.

Information on a motive for the shooting, and the woman’s relationship to the suspect, was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

