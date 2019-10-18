SC man tried to rob a barbershop. He ended up in the hospital, sheriff said

A man who attempted to rob a barbershop ended up in the hospital after he was shot by an employee, police say.

A second man is also under arrest as an accomplice in the attempted robbery, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, two armed men entered the barbershop on Belleville Road in Orangeburg County and demanded anything of value, the sheriff said.

The attempted robbery ended when one employee inside the store shot one of the intruders. He was taken to a local hospital by Treshawn Green, 25, of Hollywood, where he remained hospitalized late Thursday with “one or more” gunshot wounds, a news release said.

The injured man has not been identified by law enforcement, but Green was taken into custody at the hospital. He was charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

Items found in the men’s possessions were determined to belong to the victims at the barbershop, the sheriff said.

Green was denied bond by a magistrate judge because he was out on bond on a previous weapons charge at the time.

