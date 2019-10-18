Coroner identifies woman who police say was pushed, killed by her partner at gathering

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman who police said died after she was shoved at a family gathering.

Raekisha Masslieno died from blunt force trauma to the head an autopsy indicated, according to Coroner Gary Watts.

Oct. 12 Masslieno, 33, and another woman got into an argument at a family get-together on the 700 block of Sharpe Road, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Masslieno’s partner, Clinton Thomas, shoved his way through a crowd, pushing an elderly person and many others out of the way to confront the two women, a deputy’s report said. Thomas pushed Masslieno during the altercation, making her fall and hit her head on a concrete block, according to the report.

Deputies responding to a call about the fight said they found Masslieno unconscious. Thomas was trying to get her into a vehicle to taker her to an area hospital.

As first aid was administered, she was unresponsive and an ambulance rushed her to a hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

Police arrested Thomas and initially charged him with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Masslieno died three days after being hospitalized, according to Watts. After her death, the charge against Thomas was upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

A judge released Thomas from jail without paying a bond, according to court records.

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable with up to five years in prison.