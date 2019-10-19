District: Lexington student took weapon to school, threatened to kill teacher in text

A student of Pelion Middle School was arrested and charged after he told other students he was going to kill a teacher and brought a knife to school, according to authorities.

Thursday, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department charged the student, who is not identified because he’s a juvenile, with bringing a weapon to school and threatening a teacher.

Earlier in the day, a Pelion Middle teacher noticed a group of 7th and 8th graders were sending texts in a “concerning group chat,” Lexington District One spokesperson Mary Beth Hill said in a statement.

The teacher informed administration about the group chat between the students. Administration looked into the chat and found that one of the 7th grade students had threatened a teacher, according to Hill. The student also sent a picture to the group that showed him brandishing a steak knife. When administration confronted the student, they found he had brought the steak knife to school, Hill said. Administration immediately informed police.

Lexington sheriff’s department spokesperson Capt. Adam Myrick said the student “made a statement about killing the teacher” and reaffirmed the allegation that the student brought a knife to school.

The school suspended the student and recommended him for expulsion. While suspended, the student is disallowed from being on any district one property or any district event, Hill said.

After the student’s arrest, he was released to his parents, a sheriff’s department statement said. He will appear in Lexington County family court at a later date.